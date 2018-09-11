Coastal Commission scores victory in legal battle with San Diego Port over Harbor Island hotels

SAN DIEGO — The California Coastal Commission has scored an appellate court victory in its long-running battle with the Port of San Diego over the state agency’s right to require low-cost lodging in connection with a proposal to develop new hotels on Harbor Island.

In a ruling issued Friday, a state appeals court reversed an earlier Superior Court decision that the Coastal Commission had wrongly rejected plans to develop up to 500 hotel rooms on East Harbor Island, including a 175-room hotel sought by Sunroad Enterprises, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

In its 45-page decision, the 4th District Court of Appeal rejected the lower court’s reasoning that the Coastal Commission had overstepped its authority by requiring the provision of low-cost lodging as part of the project consideration.

“Rather, it is within Commission’s broad authority to apply its expertise and devise solutions to promote the policy of providing ‘lower cost visitor … facilities” by requiring some affordable overnight lodging, the three-judge panel wrote.

