Board votes to end gun shows at Del Mar Fairgrounds after December

DEL MAR, Calif. -- Gun shows at the Del Mar Fairgrounds will end after Dec. 31, the state board that runs the venue decided Tuesday.

The nine-member 22nd District Agricultural Association board of directors, which oversees all activities at the fairgrounds, voted 8-1 to halt the shows after the last one scheduled for December 2018. No new shows would be scheduled until the board develops a new set of policies that would include:

an enhanced security and safety plan for the fairgrounds,

determining the age appropriateness of gun shows,

rules and policies that would let the board audit and monitor gun shows,

consideration of a ban on the possession of guns and ammunition at the fairgrounds.

The board directed its staff to develop the new policies by December 2019.