Two young friends pass away within hours of each other

DES MOINES, Iowa – Two young friends who spent the last few months of cancer treatments together passed away within hours of each other, their families announced.

The family of 9-year-old Trevor Stromgren announced his passing Sunday around 10 a.m. He was diagnosed with pediatric cancer six years ago, according to KTVO.

Less than 24 hours later, 11-year-old Caleb Hammond died, according to this mother’s Facebook post. He had been battling B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia since he was nine. After the treatment for his illness was no longer effective, Caleb and his family opted not to continue it, WHOTV reported.

“Our little Mr went peacefully in his sleep at 2 a.m. today surrounded by our families. Before I was woken up being told he was getting ready to pass, he was smiling at me while I was dreaming. With my hand on his chest, I felt his last breath and a few last heart beats,” Hammond’s mother stated.

The two boys reportedly spent the last few months at Blank Children’s Hospital in Des Moines.

Before passing, Hammond had requested that his casket be decorated in stickers like a race car. The family was overwhelmed by the huge number of stickers and other items that were sent in support of their son’s wish.

Stromgren’s wish was also granted before passing. He wanted a trip to Disney World, a collection of PGA Tour bobble heads, a FaceTime session with his favorite Food Network celebrity Guy Fieri and a chance to attend his first week of school in Davis County, KTVO reported.

A fundraiser organized for Stromgren at the Davis County High School gym is set for October 6. The money raised will support funeral expenses and medical bills.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with Caleb’s end-of-life and funeral expenses.