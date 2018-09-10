Two bodies found in Pacific Beach home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO - Two bodies were found at a house in Pacific Beach, but the deaths were not considered suspicious, police said Monday.

Police responded shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday to a report of two people found dead inside a residence in the 4800 block of Academy Street, San Diego police Sgt. Michael Tansey said.

There were no immediate indications of suspicious circumstances in connection with the deaths, Tansey said.

The cause of the deaths was unknown and the San Diego County Medical Examiner's Office was contacted to retrieve the bodies, Tansey said.

No details about the decedents were immediately available.