Small brush fire prompts evacuations in Alpine area

ALPINE, Calif. — A brush fire near Viejas Casino prompted some residents to evacuate their homes for a short time Monday while firefighters doused the flames.

The blaze erupted for unknown reasons about 2 p.m. in the area of Fig Tree Way and Viejas Grade Road in Alpine. Sheriff’s deputies cleared residents out of homes on the Viejas Grade Road while crews attacked the fire on the ground and from above with firefighting aircraft.

By shortly after 2:30 p.m., the crews halted the spread of the blaze at roughly three acres, officials said. No structural damage or injuries were reported.