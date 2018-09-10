Loaded gun confiscated from student at high school

SAN DIEGO – A student was caught with a gun Monday at a North Park continuation high school, authorities reported.

Officials at ALBA Community Day School discovered the presence of the firearm at the Oregon Street campus shortly before 9:30 a.m., said Jennifer Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for San Diego Unified School District.

School police confiscated the pistol from the student, who apparently had not brandished it on the campus, Rodriguez said.

It was not immediately clear if the teen, whose name was not released, faced arrest for the violation.

The ALBA program is designed to help students who have exhibited serious behavioral problems at mainstream high schools get their education back on track.