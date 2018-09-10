Hurricane Florence forces travelers to rethink plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A category four hurricane is headed for the southeastern United States, leaving many travelers scrambling to make alternate plans.

Hurricane Florence has already prompted more than one million people along the coast of North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia to evacuate. The storm is predicted to hit hard Thursday.

"It seems to be picking up strength and speed so I'm trying to figure out how to get home earlier," said Lee Perren, who arrived Monday evening in San Diego from Virginia.

Perren is in town on business and scheduled to fly home Thursday night, but the hurricane threat has already forced him to rethink his plans.

"I'm looking at taking the red-eye flight on Wednesday night to be home by the morning on Thursday," Perren said.

Like many travelers, Perren is still in the process of communicating with his airline to figure out what’s possible.

Many airlines are offering free flight changes for travelers affected by Florence. These airline websites have posted travel advisories and information on how to change your flight if you think you’ll be affected by the hurricane: