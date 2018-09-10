Fire breaks out at Oceanside home

OCEANSIDE, Calif. – Firefighters extinguished a blaze that broke out at a residence in Oceanside where police were called to investigate a fight between roommates, officials said Monday.

Dispatchers received reports shortly before 8:10 p.m. Sunday of a possible altercation between roommates at a house in the 4000 block of Via Los Padres, Oceanside Fire Chief David Parsons said.

Police found a resident who was uncooperative and noticed fire within the residence, Parsons said.

Firefighters arrived around five minutes later and began to douse the flames and search the residence, but found no one inside, Parsons said.

Firefighters knocked down the flames in around 30 minutes, Parsons said.

The person who police found at the scene was uninjured, but was taken into custody and was being questioned about a possible involvement in the fire, Parsons said.

The whereabouts of one roommate who was not home at the time of the fire was not immediately known, Parsons said.

No injuries were reported.

The fire caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, Parsons said.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.