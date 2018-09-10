Elderly woman knocked unconscious by suspected burglar in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — An elderly woman was knocked unconscious in broad daylight during a possible burglary in Chula Vista Monday, said police.

Chula Vista received a call from the victim saying she was attacked before 10 a.m. at her home in the 200 block of L Street.

The elderly victim told police she found an unknown male in her home. Shortly after, she says she was thrown to the ground and temporarily lost consciousness during the possible robbery, said Sgt. Mark Ratchford with Chula Vista police.

The male fled the scene by the time police arrived.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for an evaluation.

