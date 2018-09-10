Cosmetology school offers ‘Haircuts for Heroes’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SANDIEGO -- Shaniqua Gardner, is being treated to a free haircut.

“It makes me feel good after five years in the Navy,” she said “It’s good to know that someone supports you.”

Retired Navy and the daughter of a military man, Gardner says she understands the sacrifices made by those who serve better than most.

“I think it’s great for Paul Mitchell to recognize our veterans -- recognize how much we do," she said. "It’s a difficult job and for people to know that they are not forgotten for the things that they’ve done.”

Paul Mitchell, The School, a cosmetology school in downtown San Diego, is remembering and honoring those who paid the ultimate sacrifice responding to the 9/11 terror attacks by giving free hair services to all those who serve the public. The offer applies to current military members, veterans, police amd firefighters.

“Everyone who pretty much gave back to our country, so we wanted to give back to them and get involved in our community and say thank you!” said Chris Lingle of The School.

Paul Mitchell, The School is located on B Street. It will provide styling services at no cost all week from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m.

School officials say the program is a “win-win.” Students get a chance to hone their skills, and they get to give back to veterans and first responders in a way that is priceless.

Tuesday will mark 17 years since two hijacked passenger jets took down the World Trade Center Towers in Manhattan on September 11, 2001, as people were just starting their workday. Another plane crashed into the Pentagon and another crashed in a field in Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

Gardiner said she was too young to understand that what she saw on TV was real life.

“I remember like it was yesterday. I was in third grade. I remember seeing the second plane crash and I was eating Cap’n Crunch, and I spilled my bowl of cereal and then I said, OK, we got to stop watching this I do not want to watch this movie anymore.”