College football player loses foot in train accident

OKLAHOMA CITY – A man who lost his foot in a train accident near downtown Oklahoma City Sunday morning is a sophomore on the football team at the University of Central Oklahoma.

University officials confirmed to KFOR that Derek Loccident, a redshirt sophomore defensive back for UCO’s football team, was involved in the incident.

The injury was confirmed by a statement from head football coach Nick Bobeck:

The University of Central Oklahoma Athletics Department wishes to extend its full support to the Loccident family following an accident involving Derek Loccident Sunday morning. Derek is a sophomore on the UCO football Team. The only thing that matters right now is that Derek knows he has our full support. We are here for him. It’s important for his family to know that to[o]. This isn’t about him being a football player right now, it’s about him being a young man that we are here for.

The Oklahoma City Police Department originally said on Sunday that Loccident had been walking along the tracks sometime before 3 a.m., when the mechanical railroad switch activated, pinning his foot in the mechanism.

However, Oklahoma City police announced Monday morning that Loccident had actually been crawling under a stopped train when the train started moving and amputated his left foot.

He was able to make it several hundred yards away where he flagged someone down.

He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to be okay.

The railway company is launching an investigation into the incident.