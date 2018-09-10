$518K winning lottery ticket sold in Chula Vista

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A winning lottery ticket from Sunday night’s drawing worth more than half a million dollars was purchased at a Chula Vista store, California Lottery officials announced.

The Fantasy 5 ticket matched all five numbers from the drawing — 38-14-20-5 and 9 — to win the top prize amount of $518,017.

The winning ticket was purchased at the 7-Eleven at 1099 3rd Avenue.

“We don’t know who this winner is until they claim their ticket,” lottery officials said in a statement.

All winners are urged to immediately sign the back of their tickets, keep them safe and visit a Lottery District Office to submit a claim.