3 arrested on suspicion of stealing cell phones, selling them

SAN DIEGO -- Police Monday night arrested three people on suspicion of stealing cell phones and selling them to a mobile phone store.

The three suspects stole cell phones from two people near Federal Boulevard and College Avenue in Lemon Grove, according to Sgt. Jacob Klepach of San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The suspects then sold the stolen cell phones at a mobile phone store near El Cajon Boulevard and 41st Street in City Heights, Klepach said.

San Diego police officers later arrested Kabongo Tshitungi, 22, Tahjay Wilson, 22 and Morrie Neely, 22, on suspicion of robbery, conspiracy to commit a felony and possession of stolen property.

Anyone with information on the incident should call Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477. Callers may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.