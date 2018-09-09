Shooter opens fire on Border Patrol agent in San Ysidro

SAN DIEGO — A Border Patrol agent was driving near the San Ysidro Port of Entry early Sunday morning when someone opened fire and hit their SUV multiple times.

The shooting happened immediately north of the U.S./Mexico border around 2:15 a.m., Customs and Border Protection confirmed.

The agent was not injured and immediately sped off to safety. Border Patrol says the shots appeared to come from the Mexican side of the border and contacted Mexican authorities, who took two people into custody in their country, including a person with a handgun. That person was arrested while the second was released.

The FBI was called to the scene to investigate.