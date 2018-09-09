× Man arrested following suspected arson in Mission Hills house fire

SAN DIEGO — A wood-frame construction site went up in flames Sunday after witnesses reported a man torched it, and the suspect was shocked with a stun gun as police struggled to arrest him Sunday.

Around 8:40 a.m., several people called police to report a possibly- homeless man was lighting a fire at a house under construction in the 1800 block of Washington Place, San Diego police Sgt. Robert Hawkins said.

As the house framework became fully engulfed in flames, and both firefighters and police headed to the scene, Hawkins said.

Officers were able to find the suspect a couple blocks away from the home.

“There was some kind of struggle and the suspect was tased by officers,” Hawkins said.

After the struggle, witnesses to the fire were able to identify the suspect in a curbside lineup. The man was taken to a hospital for treatment of stun gun injuries before being booked into county jail, Hawkins said.

The fire was out by 9:13 a.m., San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said. There was no immediate damage estimate, but Hawkins said officers reported that the frame was badly burned.

The fire was being investigated as an arson.

32.749190 -117.179363