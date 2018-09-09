Fire sparks at Burger King in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — Fire crews worked to knock down a blaze at a Burger King in El Cajon Sunday.

Authorities were called to the fast food restaurant in the 800 block of North Johnson Avenue just before 11:15 a.m.

Those inside the restaurant at the time of the fire were evacuated.

Burger King on fire in El Cajon pic.twitter.com/aPi50pLMjQ — Mike Johanning (@g1mike) September 9, 2018

The fire appears to have started in the kitchen’s ventilation system, said Heartland Fire Department.

Fire crews added that the fire created a lot of smoke, but it did not spread outside the restaurant.

No one was injured in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.