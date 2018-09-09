Fire sparks at Burger King in East County

EL CAJON, Calif. — Fire crews worked to knock down a blaze at a Burger King in El Cajon Sunday.
Authorities were called to the fast food restaurant in the 800 block of North Johnson Avenue just before 11:15 a.m.
Those inside the restaurant at the time of the fire were evacuated.
The fire appears to have started in the kitchen’s ventilation system, said Heartland Fire Department.
Fire crews added that the fire created a lot of smoke, but it did not spread outside the restaurant.
No one was injured in the fire.
The cause remains under investigation.
This is a developing story. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
32.805689 -116.971536