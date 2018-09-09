DUI suspected in fiery, head-on crash in PB

SAN DIEGO — A fiery head-on crash sent three people to the hospital Sunday afternoon in Pacific Beach, and police suspect drugs or alcohol may have played a part in the collision.

The violent crash on Garnett Avenue shook the neighborhood around 2:30 p.m.

Three people were taken to the hospital, though their injuries were not considered life-threatening, police said.

The two vehicles, a white and black sedan, each suffered damage to their front ends. A short time after the crash, a fire erupted from the black car and crews had to extinguish the blaze.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.