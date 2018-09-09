2 stabbed with beer bottle in soccer team brawl

SAN DIEGO — Two men suffered stab wounds Sunday in a brawl between two soccer teams, San Diego police confirm.

The fight, reported at a park in Southcrest, broke out around 4 p.m. after a disagreement between two groups of men playing soccer, San Diego Police Lt. Julie Epperson told FOX 5.

At some point, one of the men used a broken beer bottle to stab another — two of the players in the brawl ended up with injuries to their faces. When police arrived, a group of about 20 people was gathered arguing at the scene of the fight, leaving officers to sort through the events and take statements.

At least one person was arrested, police confirmed, but officers were still investigating the exact sequence of events leading up to the stabbing and who else may have committed a crime.