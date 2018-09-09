14-year-old accused in rape, murder of elderly neighbor

BALTIMORE — A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the rape and murder of his elderly neighbor in Baltimore, USA Today reports.

Maryland law requires the young teen, identified as Tyrone Harvin, be charged as an adult, though there is a still process that could allow him to be treated as a juvenile as his case progresses. Harvin has been charged with first-degree murder and rape, according to USA Today.

Late last month, neighborhood friends of 83-year-old Dorothy Mae Neal grew concerned after not seeing her for days, so they called the police. The next day, officers went to her apartment in the 2300 block of Winchester Street to find Neal suffering from signs of a vicious assault. Neal was taken to the hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later.

Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith had indicated in press conferences that there were signs the attacker was young. But, Smith said, “I don’t think any of us were thinking a 14-year-old could be capable of something like this.”

“Every homicide is sad and tragic,” Smith told reporters. “But when we talk about our vulnerable victims, it just adds a level of tragedy to it. We’re talking about people sometimes who are completely defenseless.”

Harvin lived on the same street as Neal, and neighbors on the block helped look after the young man, Smith said. Harvin may have been one of them. Police said there were no signs of a forced entry.