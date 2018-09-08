Weekend brings brief heat wave across San Diego County

SAN DIEGO — With the start of autumn just two weeks off, a mini- heat wave will bring a return of high summer heat to the San Diego area this weekend, according to forecasters.

Temperatures Saturday afternoon likely will range from five to 10 degrees above seasonal averages across the county, according to the National Weather Service. Parts of the inland valleys will see thermometer readings of 100 to 105 degrees, and the lower deserts will roast under temperatures reaching 110 to 115 degrees, the agency advised.

A gradual cooling trend is expected to begin Sunday and continue through the middle of next week.

From Monday through Friday, a trough of low pressure will deepen, gradually spreading cooler air inland and bringing a slow deepening of the marine layer, allowing night and morning low clouds to spread farther inland, the NWS reported.

