WATCH: Sky Show lights up the sky after SDSU wins home opener

SAN DIEGO — A crowd approaching the mid-40,000s stuck around after San Diego State’s victory over Sacramento State Saturday night for the postgame KGB Sky Show, which was billed as “the greatest fireworks show west of the Mississippi.”

This year’s theme: world records.

As we’ve come to know, there’s nothing San Diegans like better than a fireworks show. Except maybe for a fireworks show followed by a fireworks show.

According to KGB’s website, the local station invented the fireworks show synchronized to music that was broadcast over the radio. This year’s show employed five dozen pyro-technicians using 10 computers to set off more than 5,000 shells launched from inside and outside SDCCU Stadium (16 on the playing field, some atop the SDCCU Stadium scoreboard and 31 in parking lot locations).

The soundtrack accompanying the 43rd annual KGB Sky Show could be heard inside the stadium as well as on 101.5 FM and online at 101kgb.com.

Did you know? The KGB Sky Show began in 1976 with the fireworks set off from two locations — Fiesta Island and Chollas Lake. It created traffic jams throughout the city as people stopped to watch and listen. Moving the event to the stadium solved those issues. The event was typically staged following a Padres game. It was held in conjunction with Aztecs games beginning in 2004, when the Padres couldn’t continue to host it downtown at Petco Park.

