When the studios screen movies for the critics, they usually have them on different days. Well, they screened The Nun and Peppermint on the same day, and I opted for Peppermint. Since I ended giving that zero stars, I figured I made the wrong choice.

I have a friend that loves horror movies, and since she lives near the Reading Town Square, I told her we could go see The Nun on Saturday night. It was a packed house, and the crowd loved it. She liked it, too. I wasn’t as enthralled.

That doesn’t mean there wasn’t spooky, stylish atmosphere and interesting set pieces.

The cast is solid. It’s just that this Conjuring prequel of a prequel…is derivative of every horror movie you’ve seen before (Latin, images in mirrors that aren’t really behind you, creaky floors, bodies being dragged into dark rooms, etc.). Worst of all, it’s just not that scary. That doesn’t mean I didn’t jump a few times. They throw some jump scares that are so loud, you can’t help it.

James Wan is the writer/producer here (he’s been involved in the other films), with Gary Dauberman (Annabelle) co-writing; Corin Hardy (The Hallow) is behind the camera.

The story takes place in 1952. Father Burke (the talented Demian Bichir) is the priest the Vatican sends out when paranormal activity goes down. He brings along Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga, sister of The Conjurings Vera Farmiga). She’s not yet a nun, but she has visions and knows the area of Romania. They’re investigating the suicide of a nun that we see start the film. They bring along Frenchie (not from Grease, but actor Jonas Bloquet), since he’s the farmer that found the hanging nun (that sounds like a Sally Field film). Frenchie provides a few moments of comic relief (“I’m actually French-Canadian, but that doesn’t sound as sexy.”). He and his horse both think the Abbey is haunted, and so do the folks in the small town nearby.

Cinematographer Maxime Alexandre and production designer Jennifer Spence evoke some cool images. I loved the fog rolling in over the graveyard surrounding the Abbey.

There’s an ominous score by Abel Korzeniowski (Penny Dreadful) that helps add some creepiness. A few times, while looking at this castle-like setting and hearing the score, I thought of some old-school horror movies.

It would’ve been nice to see better story arcs. All I really learned about the priest is that he performed an exorcism that didn’t go so well. I believe it was with a boy that was in a few of these Conjuring movies, but I just don’t remember (or care enough to find out).

The crowd seemed to love the movie, although on occasion they laughed at scenes that weren’t intended to be funny. I did that when one of the demonic nuns, with those contact lenses that always look creepy, reminded me of Marilyn Manson.

As far as contemporary horror movies go, you could do worse.

1 ½ stars out of 5.