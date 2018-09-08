Teen arrested on suspicion of indecent exposure near middle school

SAN DIEGO — A 17-year old boy was arrested Friday on suspicion of indecent exposure near a middle school in San Diego.

The boy was arrested about 7 p.m. in the University City area, according to Captain Kevin Mayer of the San Diego Police Department.

Victims had reached out to police in recent days to report that a person indecently exposed himself in a vehicle near Standley Middle School in the 6200 block of Radcliffe Drive, Mayer said.

An investigation identified the teenager arrested Friday as the suspect, said Mayer.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call the police department’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1700.