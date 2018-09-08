Dozens gather for emotional farewell to mom, daughter killed in I-805 crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- People packed the pews at The Rock Church for the funeral service of Aileen Pizarro and her 12-year old daughter Aryana on Saturday.

Aileen and Aryana were both killed in August when they were driving on Interstate 805 and a speeding McLaren sports car, going in the wrong direction, hit them head on.

On Saturday, loved ones shared stories of how the two touched their lives. At one point of the service, a rendition of the song "Summer Time" sung by little Aryana, was played over the church's speakers while brothers Angelo and Dominic played the piano in a touching tribute.

When the service was over, family members were greeted with an abundance of hugs and best wishes.

"There were people here today that I have never met before in my life," said Dominic. "They came up to me and said, 'We heard about your mom and your sister and it touched us.'"

Angelo also tweeted out a picture of a proclamation from Mayor Kevin Faulconer, deeming Sept. 21 as "Aryana and Aileen Pizarro Day."