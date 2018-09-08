2 arrested, 6 vehicles impounded at DUI checkpoint in Lemon Grove

LEMON GROVE, Calif. — A DUI checkpoint in Lemon Grove resulted in two arrests, nearly a dozen citations issued, six vehicles impounded and three people evaluated for driving under the influence, authorities said Saturday.

The checkpoint was located in the 8000 block of Broadway between 8 p.m. Friday and 1 a.m. Saturday, according to Sgt. Joe Passalacqua of the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Lemon Grove was chosen for the checkpoint because of the high number of hit-and-run collisions in the community where evidence of drinking and driving was detected, Passalacqua said.

A total of 504 vehicles passed through the checkpoint and more than 400 drivers were contacted with 26 of those being further evaluated due to driver’s license discrepancies or to inspect for DUI symptoms, said Passalacqua.

One driver was arrested for DUI and another was arrested for delaying a peace officer. A total of 11 citations were issued to unlicensed drivers or drivers with suspended licenses, six vehicles were impounded and three drivers were evaluated for DUI, Passalacqua said.