Win tickets to 2018 Major League Fall Classic
-
FOX 5 Fall Classic Enter-to-Win Sweepstakes: Official Rules
-
Former teammate recalls Alan Trammell’s Kearny High days
-
KGB SkyShow will follow Aztecs home opener
-
Mystery over empty seats at World Cup game between Uruguay and Egypt
-
Organizers release CRSSD festival lineup
-
-
Padres select LHP Ryan Weathers with 7th overall pick in MLB Draft
-
Deputy shoots man who opened fire at Del Mar Fairgrounds
-
Top 20 cities with the worst drivers
-
FOX 5 to televise 8 San Diego Gulls games during 2018-19 season
-
FOX 5 L.A. Rams/ Los Angeles Chargers/Supercuts Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules
-
-
Copper thieves leave Lakeside Little League’s fall season in jeopardy
-
FOX 5 L.A. Rams Ticket Giveaway Official Sweepstake Rules Week 2
-
Young brothers memorize Padres numbers, stats