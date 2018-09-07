× Tony Gwynn’s family settles smokeless tobacco lawsuit

SAN DIEGO – The family of Hall of Famer Tony Gwynn reached a settlement in their wrongful death lawsuit against the smokeless tobacco industry, Gwynn family attorney announced Friday.

Attorney David Casey Jr. said the lawsuit against U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company was resolved “to all parties satisfaction.” The terms of the settlement were confidential.

The case had a trial date set for September 2019 in San Diego.

The family filed the lawsuit in 2016 accusing the company of hiding the dangers of smokeless tobacco and inducing Gwynn to begin using the product in the late 1970s when he was a star at San Diego State University.

According to the lawsuit, Gwynn went through as many as two cans of smokeless tobacco per day over the course of 31 years, which is equivalent to smoking four or five packs of cigarettes daily. He admitted his addiction when he tried to stop.

Gwynn had multiple surgeries on his neck to remove an abscess and a tumor. He died in 2014 after battling cancer of the salivary gland. Gwynn was 54.