Teen falls to death while taking selfie near Yosemite waterfall

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. – A teenager visiting Yosemite National Park from Jerusalem plunged to his death this week while reportedly trying to take a selfie at the park’s popular Nevada Fall, San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The Mariposa County coroner’s office identified the 18-year-old as Tomer Frankfurter.

Park officials said Tuesday’s incident is under investigation and would not provide details about the circumstances of the fall. But the Times of Israel reported that Frankfurter’s mother said that her son apparently lost his balance while trying to take a selfie at the edge of Nevada Fall.

The waterfall is in Yosemite Valley, which was closed for roughly three weeks this summer due to the deadly Ferguson wildfire burning nearby. It reopened Aug. 14.

