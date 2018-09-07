Rapper Mac Miller dies at 26

LOS ANGELES — Rapper Mac Miller died of an apparent overdose Friday, TMZ reported.

The website said that Miller, whose full name is Malcolm James McCormick, was found Friday around noon at his home in the San Fernando Valley of Los Angeles and pronounced dead at the scene.

Miller was 26 years old.

The rapper first rose to prominence as a teenager in Pittsburgh with a series of mixtapes released in the mid and late 2000s. As his career progressed, critics noted an expansion in Miller’s approach to music to incorporate more serious themes, dark, dense production and more singing. He also became a noted record producer under the name “Larry Fisherman.”

Miller’s struggles with substance abuse were a frequent topic of his music and tabloid reports on his relationship with singer Ariana Grande, which ended earlier this year.

Fellow Pittsburgh rapper Wiz Khalifa sent his thoughts to Miller and his family shortly after the news broke Friday:

Praying for Mac’s family and that he rest easy 🙏🏽👼🏽 #pgh #412 — Wiz Khalifa (@wizkhalifa) September 7, 2018

Hip hop staple Questlove, drummer for The Roots, also shared his well wishes for the late rapper:

Mac was one of the nicest, coolest dudes man. This is sad man. — Glasper’s Beef Patty Chef (@questlove) September 7, 2018

We will update this developing story as we learn more.