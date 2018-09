OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Oceanside police are searching for a 13-year-old at-risk boy who ran away from home and is driving his family’s vehicle.

Gael Velasquez has brown hair, brown eyes and was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

The vehicle is a 2006 white Toyota 4Runner with license plate number 5WMG566.

Anyone who sees the boy or the vehicle should call Oceanside police at 760-435-4900.