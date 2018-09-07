Navy man reports being shot at in road-rage incident

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — A traffic dispute prompted a non-injury road-rage shooting on a busy South Bay street Friday afternoon, authorities reported.

The victim, a uniformed 49-year-old Navy man, made a 911 call shortly before 1 p.m. to report the firearm assault in the 100 block of National City Boulevard, according to police.

The serviceman told a dispatcher that after one of the two motorists cut the other off in traffic, the armed driver pulled up alongside him and opened fire with a black pistol, missing him and his SUV, Sgt. Antonio Ybarra said. The assailant then drove off to the south, the victim reported.

The serviceman said he gave chase but lost sight of the shooter’s gray older-model Ford Explorer a short distance away, in the area of East Eighth Street and Highland Avenue. He described the assailant as being in his 30s and wearing a white shirt.

The gunfire resulted in no reported injuries or property damage, and investigators found no physical evidence of a shooting.

“We scoured the area, couldn’t find anything,” the sergeant said, adding that police received no reports about the gunfire other than that of the serviceman.