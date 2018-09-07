Man dies in Lemon Grove shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEMON GROVE, Calif. – A man died after being shot in Lemon Grove Friday morning, a detective said.

San Diego County Sheriff’s Department deputies saw a man, bleeding from a gunshot wound, and woman inside a car parked in the middle of the street on Pacific Avenue, between West Street and New Jersey Avenue, just after midnight, according to sheriff’s Lt. Rich Williams.

Lemon Grove Fire Department crews attempted to save his life, but the man in his 20s died at 12:39 a.m., Williams said.

A detective said the man and woman were acquaintances. Investigators have not identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-974-2321 or after hours at 858-285-6330. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.