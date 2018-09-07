‘Batman’ sighting reported after man leaps from crane in East Village

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- A man was detained by police Friday morning after "base-jumping" off of a crane in East Village, authorities said.

San Diego police were tipped off by property security that a man was climbing the Pinnacle Crane on 15th and J streets.

When police showed up, they saw the suspect mid-climb on the crane. An officer in a police helicopter warned the man to return to the ground.

Despite their efforts, the suspect jumped from the crane around 1:05 a.m. and landed on Market Street.

“I’m right here in my house wondering what’s going on and Batman came flying down,” a witness said. “I was scared, I didn’t know what happened… that was weird, awkward, late at night freaking out.”

“Why 15th and Market? Why doesn’t he go off the cliffs over there? He came from way up there on top of the crane,” another witness said. “He came down like Batman!”

The man, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody and faces trespassing charges.

No injuries were reported as a result of the jump.