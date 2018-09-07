Bus driver charged after leaving students on hot bus

New Haven, Conn. — A bus driver in New Haven was arrested on Thursday after leaving students on a hot bus.

Police identified the driver as Marilena Monroy, 53, of New Haven.

Police went to Woodward Avenue around 12:15 p.m. for a welfare check of two children who were left on the bus.

One of the students, a 16-year-old boy who has autism, was able to call his mother to tell her he was locked on the bus. The mother was able to track her son’s location through her phone. She drove to the bus’s location and called police.

The other student on the bus was a non-verbal 17-year-old girl.

Police cited weather reports that said the temperature was 90 degrees at the time.

The students were checked and are expected to be OK.

However, the girl was taken to Yale-New Haven Children’s hospital for evaluation because she suffers from multiple health disorders.

Police said they banged on the door of an apartment the children said Monroy entered. However, she didn’t answer.

They said the bus company finally got ahold of her and she returned to the bus.

Monroy told police that she was unaware that the children were still there.

She said she drove home after she thought everyone had been dropped off. She said she was picked up by a relative and left the property.

Monroy was charged with two counts of risk of injury to children.

The Department of Children and Families was notified about the case.

The New Haven Board of Education said there were several clear violations of protocol committed by Monroy.

The First Student Bus Company has been cooperating with the board’s investigation into the matter.

New Haven Superintendent Dr. Birks visited the families to express her concern for students.

“Leaving the vehicle with students on it is an unacceptable breach of training and protocol. The expectation of the District is that these protocols are followed every time on every run. Anything short of that is unacceptable as a breach of the contractual duty and obligations of safety,” said William Clark, Chief Operating Officer of New Haven Board of Education.