Board to consider ban on gun shows at Del Mar Fairgrounds

DEL MAR, Calif. — Gun shows at the Del Mar Fairgrounds could end after Dec. 31 under a proposal to be considered Tuesday by the board that runs the state-owned property, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported Friday.

Safety must be the top priority at the public facility, said Steven Shewmaker, president of the nine-member 22nd District Agricultural Association board of directors, which oversees all activities at the fairgrounds.

An incident a week ago sharpened the focus on safety at the Del Mar venue, when a disgruntled customer unable to get a ticket to a rap concert pulled out a handgun and began shooting. Deputies quickly returned fire, wounding the man before he hit anyone.

“It just reinforces the need for improved security,” Shewmaker said Friday of the incident.

