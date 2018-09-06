‘Top Gun’ sequel to film in San Diego later this month

SAN DIEGO — San Diego has been waiting for signs or sightings of Tom Cruise’s return to the city after a short appearance at Naval Air Station North Island in May that marked the beginning of the filming of the sequel to “Top Gun.”

Well we have breaking news, folks. A spokesperson for San Diego’s film office has confirmed that there will indeed be filming done locally starting in late September and going into October, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. It will last for about a month.

“Top Gun: Maverick” has been in discussions for years, but it wasn’t until Cruise’s surprise appearance, confirmed in a photo Cruise shared on social media himself with Maverick’s helmet in hand, that the follow-up to the 1986 classic began to seem real.

