Suspect in deadly Skyline stoplight shooting turns himself in

SAN DIEGO – The search for a man suspected of fatally shooting a woman in Skyline ended with an arrest, police said.

A week after an arrest warrant was issued for Robert Haywood Reed, he turned himself in and was booked into jail, San Diego police Lt. Matt Dobbs said.

Officers arrived at the intersection of South Meadowbrook Drive and Skyline Drive just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, August 25, where they found 27-year-old Sylvianita Widman suffering from a gunshot wound. Police and paramedics tried to save the woman's life, but she was pronounced dead about an hour later at a local hospital.

Police say Widman was driving northbound on South Meadowbrook Drive with a friend when she stopped at a red light and got out of her car to approach the driver in the car in front of them. Witnesses say they heard a gunshot and saw the woman collapse in a parking lot.

During the investigation, homicide detectives identified Reed as the suspect. He is scheduled to be arraigned Friday.

Family and friends told FOX 5 that Widman was a mother to two young girls and she was dearly missed.

“That’s wrong to take a woman’s life away from her kids. Two beautiful babies,” said the victim's aunt, Denise. “(I hope for) justice, and I hope he gets what he deserves."

Anyone with information about the investigation should call San Diego police at 619-531-2000 or Crime Stoppers' anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.