Police search for shooter in North Park

SAN DIEGO -- Police are searching for two suspects after a man was shot in North Park Thursday evening.

The shooting was reported in an alley along Howard Avenue between Utah and Kansas Street around 5:30 p.m. Officers say the victim was shot in the forearm and the hip. Police say the bullet passed through the victim, who is being treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive the attack.

Police believe the gunman is a roughly 25-year-old white or Hispanic man wearing a black shirt and black Oakland Raiders hat, driving a light-colored Infiniti. They believe he fled the scene to the south with another person.

A viewer posted video to Twitter of the crime scene developing shortly after the shooting.

WARNING: LANGUAGE