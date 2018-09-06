People run into beach neighborhood after panga lands near Crystal Pier

SAN DIEGO — Border Patrol agents Thursday were trying to determine how many people ran ashore after a panga landed near Crystal Pier in Pacific Beach.

A boat was spotted on the sand at the end of Hornblend Street about 7 a.m., Border Patrol spokesman Theron Francisco said.

Witnesses reported seeing 25 people get out of the boat and break off into four or five groups, Border Patrol Supervisory Agent Michael Scappechio said. Two of the groups were seen getting into two vehicles that then left the scene.

@SDLifeguards took this pic of a boat that hit Pacific Beach just before 7a Thursday. 25 people on board left the area immediately. @SanDiegoPD responded but officers did not apprehend anyone. @USCG will handle salvaging the vessel. pic.twitter.com/iCXLQXNoz1 — SDFD (@SDFD) September 6, 2018

San Diego lifeguards and the U.S. Coast Guard were sent to the area to assist with the investigation, but nobody had been taken into custody, authorities said.

Federal agents investigated two similar incidents last week.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials investigated a panga boat that washed ashore around 6:30 a.m. on Aug. 28 at Windansea Beach in La Jolla. It remains unclear if the boat was occupied when it washed ashore.

A Coast Guard vessel intercepted a small fishing boat around 15 miles west of Point Loma on Aug. 27 around 3:45 a.m. that was carrying 17 suspected undocumented immigrants and two suspected smugglers.