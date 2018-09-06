× Investigators say threat to Southwestern College was false alarm

CHULA VISTA, Calif. – A reported threat that prompted Southwestern College to shut down all five of its campuses Thursday morning turned out to be a false alarm, college officials said Thursday afternoon.

Classes at all Southwestern College campuses were canceled just after 9 a.m. and its locations in Chula Vista, Otay Mesa, National City, San Ysidro and Coronado were evacuated because of a “credible threat” of violence made by a student, officials said.

School police said they contacted a “person of interest” connected to the alleged threat and have determined in collaboration with Chula Vista police and San Diego County Sheriff’s deputies that there never was a credible threat.

The college will reopen Friday with a normal class schedule.

The threat was reported to Chula Vista police Wednesday night by the father of a student allegedly overheard in a class Wednesday. Police passed the information to Southwestern College officials Thursday morning, and they decided to evacuate the campuses and cancel classes out of an abundance caution, college spokeswoman Lillian Leopold said. She did not elaborate on the nature of the threat other than to say it was a threat of violence.

Thursday afternoon, school officials released the following statement: