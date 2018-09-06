Garage fire spreads to home in University City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SAN DIEGO -- An electrical fire sparked in the garage of a University City home Thursday evening, causing extensive damage.

The homeowner reported the fire on Millikin Avenue around 6:40 p.m. Crews arrived at the scene within four minutes, Battalion Chief Lane Woolery said.

The homeowner was the only family member home at the time, aside from her dog and cat, who escaped the flames with her. Crews rescued the cat during a secondary search.

The blaze caused an estimated $300,000 in damage to the home and an additional $150,000 for the damaged items inside.