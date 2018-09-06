Fire officials work to rescue man stuck inside palm tree in LA

The man was possibly unconscious, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Officers responded to reports of a man stuck in the tree on the 15400 block of Garo Street at about 4 p.m. Aerial video showed two fire personnel had ascended a ladder to reach the palm fronds about 40 feet off the ground. They were pulling them apart and working to access deeper inside the tree, where the man was lodged.

Eventually, they pulled out the body of a man who appeared to be unconscious or possibly deceased. Officials were still working to get the man’s body down at about 4:50 p.m.

It was unclear why or how the man had ascended the tree in the first place, or how he was found there.

We will update this developing story as we learn more.