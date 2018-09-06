Family of murdered El Cajon teen seeks justice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EL CAJON, Calif. – The family of a murdered El Cajon teen spoke out for the first time since investigators found her body outside of Phoenix earlier this week.

Kiera Bergman's family gathered to publicly thank the bike rider who they say found her body while riding along the highway .

"Had you not went on your bike ride, she would still probably be there. So thank you," Kiera's mother, Kiersten Bragg told FOX 5.

After learning the news of her daughter's death, Bragg said she gathered with family and friends to share their favorite memories of Bergman. Many wore Bergman's favorite color, maroon.

“It’s been really hard, knowing I can’t ever see my sister again," Bergman's younger sister, Braydee Bragg, told FOX 5. "She doesn’t get to be at my wedding and I’ll never get to be at hers."

Bergman's family also thanked the community for the outpouring of support they have received since the 19-year-old went missing in August.

Bergman's family said she moved to Phoneix to live with her boyfriend, 23-year-old Jon Clark, but the couple later broke up. According to Sgt. Vincent Lewis with the Phoenix Police Department, Clark is currently in jail on unrelated charges.

Investigators have not yet named in suspects in the case.

"That person deserves the same thing that Kiera got," Chris Bragg told FOX 5.

The family said they will now change the hashtag, #BringKieraHome to #JusticeforKiera.

It is unclear how soon the family can lay their daughter to rest. They plan to host a public celebration of life in the coming weeks.