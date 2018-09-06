Carjackers steal BMW at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO — Police are searching for two men suspected of stealing a silver BMW sedan at gunpoint from a grocery store parking lot in the Rolando area.

The incident happened at the Food 4 Less near University and College avenues, according to San Diego police.

The suspects are described as a 25-year-old black man with a tattoo near his right eye, possibly wearing a grey sweater and grey pants, and a Hispanic man wearing dark clothing.

It was not known if anyone was injured during the carjacking.

