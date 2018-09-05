WATCH LIVE: Police chase murder suspect in LA

LOS ANGELES — Los Angeles Police Department officers are chasing a murder suspect through Santa Monica on Wednesday, according to FOX 5 broadcast partner KTLA.

The driver has criss-crossed the LA area with officers close behind, first leading police along freeways and side streets in the San Fernando Valley before moving on to the West Los Angeles area. The chase has remained at relatively low speeds, KTLA reports, though the driver has driven on the wrong side of the road to avoid traffic at times.