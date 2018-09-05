Up to $10K reward offered for info on suspect in tourist assault

SAN DIEGO — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of a man suspected of assaulting a tourist last month in the Gaslamp Quarter.

On Saturday, August 11, between 1:30 and 2 a.m., a 22-year-old man visiting San Diego was speaking to a group of people on the sidewalk next to the Route 29 restaurant at 644 5th Avenue. He was approached by another man who punched his face several times, continuing to punch him after he fell to the ground, according to San Diego police. The suspect then fled the area.

Before the assault, the victim and possibly the suspect were inside of the American Junkie gastropub at 628 5th Avenue, police said.

The suspect was described as an approximately 20-year-old Hispanic man, between 5’10” and 5’11” and approximately 170 pounds.

The victim suffered a sinus fracture, several broken teeth and facial injuries requiring surgery.

Witnesses told police they believed some people had recorded the assault on their cell phones. Investigators ask anyone who witnessed or has video of the assault to contact the SDPD’s Central Division at 619-744-9527 or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. An additional reward of $9,000 along with Crime Stoppers’ up to $1,000 reward is being offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest in the case.