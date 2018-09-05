Suspected DUI driver hits woman near I-5 on-ramp

SAN DIEGO – A suspected drunken driver was arrested after hitting a woman walking in Bankers Hill and leaving the area, officials said Wednesday.

It happened shortly after 8:45 p.m. Tuesday near First Avenue and the on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5, California Highway Patrol Officer Tommy Doerr said.

A woman was walking when she was hit by the driver of a Lexus sedan, who then left, Doerr said.

The extent of the woman’s injuries was not immediately reported, and no details about the victim were immediately available.

The Lexus driver was arrested around 11:20 p.m. on suspicion of drunken driving, Doerr said.

The on-ramp was closed following the crash, Doerr said. It was reopened at 11:10 p.m.