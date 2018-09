SAPPORO, Japan – A powerful earthquake rocked Japan Wednesday.

The magnitude 6.6 temblor struck about 11 a.m. San Diego time, which was about 3 a.m. Thursday in Japan. The epicenter was located about 70 miles south of Sapporo on the island of Hokkaido.

As of 2 p.m. there were no reports of damage or injuries, though there were reports of power outages in the area.

Officials did not issue any tsunami warnings.