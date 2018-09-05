× Soldier from National City dies in Afghanistan

SAN DIEGO – A soldier from National City died in Afghanistan, military officials announced Wednesday.

Staff Sgt. Diobanjo S. Sanagustin, 32, died from a non-combat related injury at Bagram Air Field in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense. No other details about the incident were released.

Sanagustin, originally from National City, entered the Army as an Infantryman on May 16, 2007. He deployed three times, once to Kosovo, once to Iraq and once to Afghanistan during his 11 years in the Army. He arrived at Fort Carson Jan. 25, 2018.

“Staff Sgt. Diobanjo Sanagustin served as a Squad Leader in Bravo Company, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment during Operation Freedom’s Sentinel,” said Lt. Col. David Uthlaut, 4th Battalion, 9th Infantry Regiment commander. “He made a lasting impact on the Manchu formation and we will forever cherish his memory. Our deepest condolences are with the Sanagustin family.”