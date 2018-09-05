SDSU student diagnosed with meningitis

SAN DIEGO – A student at San Diego State University is in the hospital undergoing treatment for meningococcal meningitis, the university announce Wednesday.

The student, who was not identified, was recently diagnosed. The university did not say where the student lived or when the diagnosis was made. Officials did say they believe the patient may have exposed others to the infection during sorority rush events last weekend.

SDSU’s Student Health Services and the San Diego County Public Health Services are working to notify people who may have had repeated contact with the infected student. Those believed to have had prolonged contact are recommended to get preventative antibiotic treatment, school officials said.

SDSU will offer antibiotics for free to those who may have been exposed on Thursday from noon to 5 p.m. and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the student health center.

Meningococcal (bacterial) meningitis is transmitted by direct contact with saliva or through the air from droplets that are coughed or sneezed by a sick person. Early symptoms include high fever, severe headache, stiff neck, rash, nausea, vomiting and lethargy. The symptoms may resemble the flu. The illness progresses quickly, so early diagnosis and treatment are important.

“Meningococcal disease can be serious and deadly, but it is not spread through casual contact. Therefore, the risk to those who were not in close, direct contact is minimal,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “We want anyone who may have been exposed to be alert for symptoms and seek care should they occur.”

San Diego County has received reports of eight cases of meningococcal disease in 2018. Over the past five years, the county has received an average of 10 reported cases per year.